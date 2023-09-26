Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.52.

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

