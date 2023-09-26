New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYMTM stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.82.
