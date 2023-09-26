New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

