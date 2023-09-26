New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NYMTN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $21.75.
