NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. 2,273,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,887. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.