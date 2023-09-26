Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.78.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

