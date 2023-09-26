NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

