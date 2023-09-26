NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.