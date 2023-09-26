NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 250,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

