NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) PT Lowered to $51.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.38.

NWE opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

