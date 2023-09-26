Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVO opened at $91.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $408.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after buying an additional 3,537,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $188,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

