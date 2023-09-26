Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$11.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$11.28 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.9348592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

