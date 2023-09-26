Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. 297,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,902. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

