Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 120,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $299,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

