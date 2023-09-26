Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $408.54. 299,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

