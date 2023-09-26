Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,511 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 10,695,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,587,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

