Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,193,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

