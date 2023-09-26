Oppenheimer Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. 678,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

