Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) and Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Head to Head Analysis

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Optex Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Optex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Topcon alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Topcon has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Topcon and Optex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon 4.05% 12.75% 5.80% Optex Systems 7.44% 14.30% 9.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Topcon and Optex Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.60 billion N/A $87.36 million $0.62 19.36 Optex Systems $22.38 million 1.24 $1.28 million $0.25 16.48

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Topcon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

(Get Free Report)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Optex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.