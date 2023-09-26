Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for about 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $40,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,980,000 after buying an additional 488,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after purchasing an additional 346,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 200,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.