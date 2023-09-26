Orchid Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,152.25 or 1.00031960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06335182 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $1,466,628.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

