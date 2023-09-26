Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

