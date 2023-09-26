Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 120,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,288. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

