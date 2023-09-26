Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 16th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 120,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,288. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

