Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 16th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ONL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 120,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 96.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

