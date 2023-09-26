Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.80

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.33 ($0.14), with a volume of 1459783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.30. The stock has a market cap of £17.51 million, a PE ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

