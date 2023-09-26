Paradiem LLC Acquires 12,844 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,879,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,072. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $791.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.