Paradiem LLC Acquires 183 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 92.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after buying an additional 163,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.55. 51,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,505. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

