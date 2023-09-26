Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.09. 275,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.08. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

