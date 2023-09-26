Paradiem LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics accounts for 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. 474,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

