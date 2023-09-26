Paradiem LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.