Paradiem LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 814,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,034. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

