Paradiem LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,819 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 127,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

