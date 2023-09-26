Paradiem LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Mosaic by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

MOS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

