Paradiem LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,817. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

