Paradiem LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.93. 50,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

