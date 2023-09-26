Paradiem LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.