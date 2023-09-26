Paradiem LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.08. 460,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.