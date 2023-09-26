Paradiem LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradiem LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $14.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $819.70. 485,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,537. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

