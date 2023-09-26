Paradiem LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 481,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

