Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 85,714 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of TNK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 112,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

