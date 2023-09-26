Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 85,714 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 112,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

