Paradiem LLC Raises Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 124,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,247 shares of company stock worth $6,800,216. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

