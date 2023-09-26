Paradiem LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 360,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.19. 214,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

