Paradiem LLC Sells 17,139 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $75.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.05%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

