Paradiem LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. 680,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.