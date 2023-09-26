Paradiem LLC Sells 357 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE INGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.65. 48,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

