Paradiem LLC Sells 517 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.50. 222,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,681. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

