Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 404,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,679. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Insider Activity

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

