Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 16th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.2% annually over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of PK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 477,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,218. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

