Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lessened by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.05. 208,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.51 and a 200 day moving average of $364.33.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

