Petards Group (LON:PEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.08).

Petards Group Trading Down 21.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.77.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

